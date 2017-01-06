A sketchy 2016 NFL playoffs preview

Everyone has a hobby. Some people like to shoot hoops, fish or play cards (or if you're Seahawks linebacker Cassius Marsh, play Magic the Gathering). I like to Etch A Sketch professional athletes. This week, I Etch A Sketched a few of the stars and coaches who will play big roles in the NFL playoffs. Some of them will thrive; others will put up shaky performances, making their Super Bowl hopes disappear.
Dallas Cowboys: Abs-olutely the No. 1 seed
While a number of rookies made an impact on offense this year, Ezekiel Elliott was clearly the cream of the crop; the stomach-baring Cowboys running back churned out 1,631 yards, knocking on the door of Eric Dickerson's rookie record.
Atlanta Falcons: Ryan Air takes off
Despite facing a difficult slate of defenses, Matt Ryan racked up MVP-worthy numbers this season, topping all quarterbacks in Total QBR, passer rating, adjusted yards per attempt and touchdown percentage.
Seattle Seahawks: Bennett to win it
With superstar safety Earl Thomas out for the year, the Seahawks' front seven -- including superstar defensive end Michael Bennett -- will have to pump up the pressure to help the depleted secondary.
Green Bay Packers: It's still Mr. Rodgers' neighborhood
After a rocky start to the season, Aaron Rodgers reeled off 15 touchdowns and zero interceptions, guiding the Pack to six straight wins. The Dude still abides in Green Bay, and no one wants to face him in January.
New York Giants: The offense needs to McAdoo some more
The Giants spent big on defense this year and reaped a healthy return; the unit allowed an NFC-best 17.8 points per game, propelling the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2011. If they want to advance, head coach Ben McAdoo will have to find a way to rev up the offense, which finished 26th in scoring.
Detroit Lions: A Golden opportunity
Largely invisible for the first few weeks of the season, Golden Tate re-emerged later in the fall as Matthew Stafford's favorite target, topping 1,000 receiving yards for the second time in his career.
New England Patriots: He's just a Bill
No Brady? Three wins. No Gronk? No problem. The Hooded One kept the Patriots rolling all year, and New England is once again the overwhelming favorite to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.
Kansas City Chiefs: They'll pick your pocket
The Chiefs led the league in takeaways thanks to the aggressive play of ball hawks like Marcus Peters, a second-year cornerback who quarterbacks have come to hate.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Takin' over, one twerk at a time
The NFL may not like it when he twerks in the end zone, but Antonio Brown had a lot to celebrate this year. The versatile receiver pulled in more than 100 catches for his fourth consecutive season, tying Marvin Harrison's record streak.
Houston Texans: DeAndre the Giant
After a relatively quiet season, DeAndre Hopkins went out with a bang last week; the Texans receiver caught seven passes for 123 yards, giving Texans' fans a glimmer of hope going into the offseason.
Oakland Raiders: A King-sized opportunity
With quarterback Derek Carr out for the foreseeable future, the Raiders will have to lean on their offensive playmakers, uneven defense and, yes, their charismatic punter (Marquette King) to keep the team's playoff dreams alive.
Miami Dolphins: So Suh me
A surprise playoff contender, Miami heads into Pittsburgh this Sunday as massive underdogs. The team's best chance of stopping Ben Roethlisberger & Co. lies with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who made his fifth Pro Bowl this year.