A sketchy 2016 NFL playoffs preview

Everyone has a hobby. Some people like to shoot hoops, fish or play cards (or if you're Seahawks linebacker Cassius Marsh, play Magic the Gathering). I like to Etch A Sketch professional athletes. This week, I Etch A Sketched a few of the stars and coaches who will play big roles in the NFL playoffs. Some of them will thrive; others will put up shaky performances, making their Super Bowl hopes disappear.

Dallas Cowboys: Abs-olutely the No. 1 seed

While a number of rookies made an impact on offense this year, Ezekiel Elliott was clearly the cream of the crop; the stomach-baring Cowboys running back churned out 1,631 yards, knocking on the door of Eric Dickerson's rookie record.

Atlanta Falcons: Ryan Air takes off

Despite facing a difficult slate of defenses, Matt Ryan racked up MVP-worthy numbers this season, topping all quarterbacks in Total QBR, passer rating, adjusted yards per attempt and touchdown percentage.

Seattle Seahawks: Bennett to win it

With superstar safety Earl Thomas out for the year, the Seahawks' front seven -- including superstar defensive end Michael Bennett -- will have to pump up the pressure to help the depleted secondary.

Green Bay Packers: It's still Mr. Rodgers' neighborhood

After a rocky start to the season, Aaron Rodgers reeled off 15 touchdowns and zero interceptions, guiding the Pack to six straight wins. The Dude still abides in Green Bay, and no one wants to face him in January.

New York Giants: The offense needs to McAdoo some more

The Giants spent big on defense this year and reaped a healthy return; the unit allowed an NFC-best 17.8 points per game, propelling the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2011. If they want to advance, head coach Ben McAdoo will have to find a way to rev up the offense, which finished 26th in scoring.

Detroit Lions: A Golden opportunity

Largely invisible for the first few weeks of the season, Golden Tate re-emerged later in the fall as Matthew Stafford's favorite target, topping 1,000 receiving yards for the second time in his career.

New England Patriots: He's just a Bill

No Brady? Three wins. No Gronk? No problem. The Hooded One kept the Patriots rolling all year, and New England is once again the overwhelming favorite to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs: They'll pick your pocket

The Chiefs led the league in takeaways thanks to the aggressive play of ball hawks like Marcus Peters, a second-year cornerback who quarterbacks have come to hate.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Takin' over, one twerk at a time

The NFL may not like it when he twerks in the end zone, but Antonio Brown had a lot to celebrate this year. The versatile receiver pulled in more than 100 catches for his fourth consecutive season, tying Marvin Harrison's record streak.