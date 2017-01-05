Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman's name is included in a police report detailing an alleged felonious assault that took place early in Cleveland the morning of Dec. 31, but his attorney said Coleman was not even present.

The Browns are aware of the incident, which police are investigating, according to Cleveland Police Information Officer Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

The team had no further comment.

Coleman's attorney released a statement saying Coleman was not involved.

"My client denies participating in this incident," Cleveland attorney Kevin Spellacy said. "He will fully cooperate with the appropriate authorities and looks forward to clearing his name from what has been alleged."

Coleman was the Browns' first-round draft pick in 2016.

The incident, which took place in the lobby of The Pinnacle Condominiums on West Lakeside, where Coleman lives, left victim Adam Sapp of Mayfield Heights, Ohio, hospitalized at Lutheran Medical Center with a ruptured eardrum and a concussion.

Coleman's agent, David Mulugheta, issued a statement saying: "Corey, while aware of the incident, denies the allegations that have been made and looks forward to clearing his name."

According to the report, Sapp and Nina Holman, who is listed as a witness, were walking toward the elevator at about 2:50 a.m. on Dec. 31 at The Pinnacle when four men got off the elevator.

A verbal confrontation followed, and Sapp "is unclear of what happened next, but he was woken up by Nina Holman in a stairwell," the report states.

Sapp could not identify any of the four men, but the reports states that Holman told him Coleman was one of those involved.

Sapp then lost consciousness, the report says.

Medical EMS woke Sapp up in the stairwell and treated him. A police officer on the scene also talked with Sapp. He declined to file a police report and said he did not remember any details about the altercation, the report says.

Holman then told a friend she with whom she was staying with at The Pinnacle that Coleman "beat up Sapp," the report says.

Holman, reached by phone by ESPN, said she could not talk about the altercation.

Coleman traveled with the Browns the afternoon of Dec. 31 for the team's season finale in Pittsburgh.

A police investigation may include video evidence from The Pinnacle's cameras.

The report states it is "unclear at this time ID of males who assaulted Sapp," and states that Holman was unavailable to give a statement at the time the report was filed.

Information from ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter was used in this report.