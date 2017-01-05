Stephen A. Smith wholeheartedly believes that the Cowboys are "an accident waiting to happen," and does not believe Dallas will win the Super Bowl. (1:58)

FRISCO, Texas -- Growing up a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott knows the history of the team more than most rookies.

When he was asked Thursday if he was staying in town during the playoff bye week, he read it like he read a defense.

"Yes," Prescott said. "Good try."

Without the words "Cabo" and "Tony Romo" mentioned, Prescott knew what the questioner wanted. With the bye week in the 2007 playoffs, Romo, Jason Witten and Bobby Carpenter went to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with their then-girlfriends and wives, which drew much consternation from commentators and fans alike. The Cowboys' 21-17 loss to the New York Giants the following week made it worse, even if the trip had nothing to do with the outcome of the game.

So Prescott knew the right way to answer it.

How many times has he heard about Cabo this week?

"None," he said.

Cowboys rookie Dak Prescott knows all too well about Tony Romo's trip to Cabo prior the team's playoff game in 2007. Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

How many times has he heard about Miami, considering the getaway by some Giants, including Odell Beckham Jr.?

"None," he said.

So what will Prescott do this weekend?

"Hanging out and getting rested," Prescott said. "Yeah, anytime football's on I'm going to watch it."

The Cowboys will practice Friday and the players will have a three-day break. The coaches will return to work Monday.

Coach Jason Garrett has not had a dos-and-don'ts address to the players yet.

"We really just try to emphasize to our players to be the best versions of themselves in everything they do," Garrett said, "and let all their decisions on and off the field follow that approach and let that be your guidepost."