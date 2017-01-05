The NFL has suspended Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory without pay for a minimum of one year for violating the Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

His suspension is effective immediately, meaning he will not play in any postseason games this season for the Cowboys.

Gregory was suspended the first four games of the 2016 season for a violation during his rookie season and subsequently suspended another 10 games for missing a test in the offseason.

The most recent violation, which is believed to be for missing another test, occurred during the regular season while he was with the team but not practicing.

According to the NFL's substance-abuse policy, "within a reasonable period of time, following the hearing, the Commissioner will issue a written decision which will constitute a full, final, and complete disposition of the appeal and which will be binding on all parties."

Gregory recorded the first sack of his career in the Cowboys' Week 17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He made his season debut a week earlier against the Detroit Lions.

To get Gregory on the 53-man roster, the Cowboys waived defensive end Zach Moore, who was subsequently claimed by the San Francisco 49ers. Had the Cowboys known Gregory would not be available for the playoffs, perhaps they would have made a different roster move.