Three rookies among 17 first-time selections highlight The Associated Press 2016 NFL All-Pro Team, led by Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and Kansas City's Tyreek Hill, a unanimous choice as punt returner.

One star not on the team announced Friday: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who was stellar after a four-game suspension. Brady was edged by Atlanta's Matt Ryan.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was joined by fellow rookies Tyreek Hill (Chiefs) and Jack Conklin (Titans) on the AP All-Pro Team. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

For the first time, the nationwide panel of 50 sports writers and broadcasters who regularly cover the NFL voted for specific positions on the offensive line, a flex player on offense, a fifth defensive back, and a punt returner and special-teamer.

Tennessee Titans right tackle Jack Conklin joins Elliott and Hill as the third rookie selected. Other newcomers included Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (flex), Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (DB), and New England's Matthew Slater (special-teamer).

One other unanimous pick was Baltimore Ravens place-kicker Justin Tucker.