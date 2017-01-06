PITTSBURGH -- In an unexpected setback, Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Ladarius Green missed Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's AFC wild-card game against the Miami Dolphins.

Green, who remains in concussion protocol, participated in multiple full practices leading up to Friday. Coach Mike Tomlin said earlier in the week Green was "progressing rather well." A final stage of the NFL's protocol is getting cleared by an independent neurologist.

Green had emerged as the offense's No. 2 receiving option behind Antonio Brown, posting 274 yards during a four-game stretch before missing the final two games of the regular season.

If Green sits, the Steelers will likely use Xavier Grimble in a specialized pass-catching role while starter Jesse James handles every-down duties. That plan worked in Week 16 against the Baltimore Ravens, who gave up a 20-yard touchdown to Grimble in the first quarter.

Grimble has battled a rib injury the past two weeks but is expected to play.

In other injury news, linebacker Anthony Chickillo (ankle) and defensive end Ricardo Mathews (ankle) are out for Sunday, while safety Robert Golden (ankle) and linebacker Vince Williams (shoulder) are questionable.