The NFL Live OT crew break down the keys to the game between the Packers and the Giants. (1:42)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers should have at least one of their top-three cornerbacks for Sunday's wild-card game against the New York Giants, and it's possible they could have their top-three receivers.

Cornerback Damarious Randall and receiver Randall Cobb were both listed as questionable on Friday's injury report, but the fact that they both made it through the week of practice -- Cobb on a limited basis and Randall as a full participant -- suggests they should be in a better situation than they were last week.

Cobb caught nine passes for 108 yards against the Giants on Oct. 9. He has missed the last two games because of a left ankle injury. Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports

Randall couldn't finish last Sunday's regular-season finale against the Detroit Lions because of a knee injury. When Quinten Rollins went out with a neck injury and was later diagnosed with a concussion, it left coach Mike McCarthy's defense in the position of having to move safety Micah Hyde to cornerback. Hyde, as it turned out, made a game-clinching play with an interception in the final minutes.

With Rollins ruled out on Friday and opening-day No. 1 cornerback Sam Shields on injured reserve, Randall is expected to start along with LaDarius Gunter. It's possible McCarthy and defensive coordinator Dom Capers will match up Gunter on Odell Beckham Jr. given how well Gunter handled him in the Week 5 regular-season meeting. However, it's more likely both corners will split time on the Giants' No. 1 receiver.

"He's an elite receiver," Randall said Friday. "He's definitely a top-five receiver in this league, and he's a guy that we have to contain."

Cobb's availability could also be key. He caught nine passes for 108 yards against the Giants on Oct. 9. He has missed the last two games because of a left ankle injury.

"I thought Randall practiced well," Mike McCarthy said. "Randall played well in the first game against the Giants. Yeah, obviously it would be great to have him ready, so he's got some more work to do."

In all, the Packers listed seven players as questionable on Friday's injury report: Cobb, Randall, right tackle Bryan Bulaga (abdomen), center JC Tretter (knee), outside linebackers Nick Perry (hand) and Jayrone Elliott (hand), and inside linebacker Joe Thomas (back).