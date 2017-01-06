Wide receiver Jarvis Landry's 8-yard touchdown catch helped the Miami Dolphins slice into the New England Patriots' sizable lead in last Sunday's game, and it also sliced into his bank account.

Landry was fined for two separate unsportsmanlike conduct incidents on his touchdown celebration -- $24,309 for grabbing his crotch and $24,309 for slamming his helmet. The total of $48,618 makes it an expensive six points for Landry.

The Patriots won the game, 35-14.

Jarvis Landry celebrated an 8-yard touchdown catch last week by slamming his helmet and grabbing his crotch. The actions will cost him $48,618 in fines. Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports

Landry finished the regular season with 94 receptions for 1,136 yards and four touchdowns. One of the NFL's rising stars, he has totaled 288 receptions in his first three seasons, tying Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants for the highest total for any player in his first three seasons.

Also from last week's game, Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount was fined $18,231 for grabbing the facemask of Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and ripping off his helmet in.