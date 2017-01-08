SEATTLE -- If the Detroit Lions are going to win their first playoff game in 25 seasons, they'll have to do it without two of their starting offensive linemen.

Riley Reiff, the team's right tackle, was officially ruled inactive Saturday night, after he practiced on a limited basis all week. He had been questionable because of a hip injury. He joins center Travis Swanson, who was ruled out Saturday, on the inactive list.

It will be the second straight game Reiff has missed. With Reiff out, expect Cornelius Lucas, who had started for the Lions at right tackle at points last season, to start. Rookie Graham Glasgow will continue to start at center, with Laken Tomlinson playing left guard.

The other Lions inactives are quarterback Jake Rudock, cornerback Alex Carter, receiver Jace Billingsley, fullback Michael Burton and linebacker Antwione Williams.

The following Seattle Seahawks are inactive: running back C.J. Prosise, wide receiver Kasen Williams, running back Terrence Magee, linebacker Ronald Powell, offensive lineman Rees Odhiambo, tight end Nick Vannett and defensive tackle Tony McDaniel.

Bradley Sowell had been inactive the previous two games, but he gets the nod today ahead of Odhiambo. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has said Prosise (shoulder) has a chance of returning should the Seahawks advance to the divisional round. Prosise was on the field warming up before the game.

ESPN's Sheil Kapadia contributed to this report.