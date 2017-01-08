HOUSTON -- Texans safety Quintin Demps injured his hamstring early in the first half of Saturday's 27-14 wild-card win over the Oakland Raiders and did not return.

Demps spent most of the second half on the sideline before being ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

During the regular season, the veteran was second in the NFL with a career-high six interceptions, which led all safeties.

Demps was named the NFL's AFC Defensive Player of the Month after he had four interceptions, 22 tackles and six passes defended in the last five games of the regular season.

Demps had an interception in each of the Texans' past four games, a franchise record.