          Texans owner: Bill O'Brien safe as coach even if team had lost

          McNair confirms O'Brien will be back next season (0:22)

          Texans owner Bob McNair denies ever having a plan to fire Bill O'Brien and says he will coach the Texans next season. (0:22)

          9:41 PM ET
          • Sarah BarshopESPN Staff Writer
          HOUSTON -- Texans head coach Bill O'Brien will return next season.

          After the Texans' 27-14 victory over the Oakland Raiders in the opening-round of the playoffs, owner Bob McNair said he never considered firing O'Brien even if Houston had lost, despite reports speculating otherwise.

          "There's nothing to it," McNair said. "I got a chuckle out of it. I'm not going to fire him. We're already talking about next year."

          O'Brien said he plans to stay for at least the remainder of his five-year contract.

          "I have two years left on my contract," O'Brien said. "I'm looking forward to coaching here and I'm looking forward to getting ready for this next game. I think it's a great win today for our team."

          The Texans will play at either the New England Patriots or Kansas City Chiefs in next weekend's AFC divisional round.