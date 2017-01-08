The Cleveland Browns have fired defensive coordinator Ray Horton and replaced him with Gregg Williams, a source told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, confirming multiple reports.

The move comes after the Browns finished 1-15 in head coach Hue Jackson's first season in Cleveland. Horton left the Tennessee Titans to join Jackson with the Browns.

Williams had previously been the Los Angeles Rams' defensive coordinator, but with head coach Jeff Fisher being let go during the season and no replacement hired as of yet, Rams assistants were free to seek other employment in the offseason.

Gregg Williams is the Browns' new defensive coordinator, a source confirmed to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Horton's defense had a number of inexperienced players, especially in the secondary, where several players tried to man the safety spot after the team let Tashaun Gipson go as a free agent and released Donte Whitner.

The team lacked depth at outside linebacker and had little impact on the defensive front.

The numbers reflected the talent. Horton's defense finished 31st in yards allowed and rushing yards given up and 30th in points allowed. Williams' Rams were ranked ninth in total defense.

Information from ESPN's Pat McManamon and Alden Gonzalez contributed to this report.