The Chiefs will try to extend head coach Andy Reid's contract this offseason, league sources told ESPN.

Reid, 58, will be entering the final year of his contract next season, and teams usually prefer not to have their head coaches, particularly successful ones, head into the last year of their deal.

He initially signed a five-year contract with the Chiefs in January 2013 and, after this season, will be entering the final year of the deal.

Reid is 43-21 with the Chiefs and 173-114 overall, including his 14 years as head coach of the Eagles.