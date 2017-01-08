Steelers tight end Ladarius Green will miss Sunday's AFC wild-card game against the Miami Dolphins with a concussion, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, confirming a report by NFL Network.

Green, who remains in concussion protocol, participated in multiple full practices this week before experiencing an unexpected setback on Friday.

Green had emerged as the team's No. 2 receiving option behind wide receiver Antonio Brown, posting 274 yards during a four-game stretch before missing the final two games of the regular season.

With Green out, the Steelers will likely use Xavier Grimble in a specialized pass-catching role while starter Jesse James handles every-down duties. That plan worked in Week 16 against the Baltimore Ravens, who gave up a 20-yard touchdown to Grimble in the first quarter.

Grimble has battled a rib injury the past two weeks, but he is expected to play.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler contributed to this report.