GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers will have almost a full complement of offensive weapons for Sunday's NFC wild-card game against the New York Giants. Receiver Randall Cobb and fullback Aaron Ripkowski both will be active.

Cobb was listed as questionable after being a limited participant in practice this past week. He injured his left ankle in Week 14 against the Seahawks and tried to play the following week against the Bears but did not catch a single pass. The Packers then shut him down for the final two regular-season games. Ripkowski, who led the Packers in rushing last week against the Lions with 61 yards, was added to the injury report on Saturday with a shoulder injury.

He had previously been listed with a hamstring.

The Packers also will have cornerback Damarious Randall, who couldn't finish the Lions game because of a knee injury. He was a full participant in practice all week. The Packers won't have cornerback Quinten Rollins, who was carted off the field in Detroit because of a neck injury and then was placed in the concussion protocol. The Packers' other inactives were QB Joe Callahan, WR Trevor Davis, RB James Starks, T Kyle Murphy, OLB Jayrone Elliott and DT Christian Ringo.