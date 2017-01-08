PITTSBURGH -- Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell is rewriting the record books once again, breaking the franchise's single-game postseason rushing mark in Sunday's AFC wild-card matchup.

Bell torched the Miami Dolphins for 167 yards on his first 29 carries Sunday, surpassing Steelers great Franco Harris, who rushed for 158 yards in Super Bowl IX in 1975.

Bell Breaks Steelers Playoff Record Le'Veon Bell set the Steelers' record for rushing yards in a postseason game, breaking a mark, held by Hall of Famer Franco Harris, that had stood for nearly 42 years. Yards Le'Veon Bell, 2016 WC Playoffs 165<< Franco Harris, Super Bowl IX 158 Franco Harris, 1975 Div Playoffs 153 >> With 2:05 left in third quarter -- ESPN Stats & Information

Bell, the 11th player in Steelers playoff history with at least two rushing touchdowns in a game, also owns the franchise's single-game regular-season record with 236 yards against the Buffalo Bills in Week 14.

The 24-year-old running back is doing damage on a variety of Miami's defensive looks. On his first 20 carries, Bell produced 12 rushes for 96 yards against seven or few defenders in the box and seven rushes for 52 yards against eight-plus defenders.

Bell averaged 157.0 yards per game during the regular season, the third-highest clip in NFL history for a running back, and he surpassed that total Sunday.