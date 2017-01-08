GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Packers receiver Jordy Nelson was knocked out of Sunday's wild-card game against the New York Giants with a rib injury in the second quarter.

Nelson took a shot to the midsection from Giants safety Leon Hall after Nelson dropped a pass along the sideline. Nelson was doubled over in front of the Packers' bench before he was finally helped up and took a seat. Shortly after that, he was taken in for further examination.

His return was initially listed as questionable, but the Packers ruled him out shortly after halftime. Nelson had one catch for 13 yards before he departed.

In the regular season, Nelson caught 97 passes for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns in the regular season after missing all of 2015 because of a torn ACL in his right knee