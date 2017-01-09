Sal Paolantonio describes what he saw and heard of the incident in which Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly punched a hole in a wall after the Giants' playoff loss to the Packers. (2:20)

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. allegedly punched a hole in a wall and was banging his head against a door after their 38-13 playoff loss to the Packers in Green Bay, ESPN's Sal Paolantonio reports.

Grounds crew members tell Paolantonio that Beckham hit the wall outside their room at Lambeau Field, which is located adjacent to the interview room where Beckham had just spoken with reporters.

Odell Beckham was banging head against locker room door, per Sal Pal. Also believed to have punched this hole in pic.twitter.com/dOpRJyremD — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 9, 2017

NFL security is investigating the punching of the wall, taking pictures and speaking with members of the grounds crew, according to Paolantonio, who saw Beckham banging his head against the door, located outside the Giants locker room.

A Giants spokesman said the team is aware of the incident but was not commenting.

Beckham had just answered questions at the Giants postgame press conference about missed opportunities in the game and whether he thought the Monday trip to Miami and subsequent questions were a distraction during the week.