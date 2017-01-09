PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have acknowledged an incident involving linebackers coach Joey Porter, who reportedly had an altercation with a police officer Sunday night.

"We are aware of an incident tonight involving Joey Porter," team spokesman Burt Lauten said in a statement. "We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and we will have no further comment until we get more details."

Police handcuffed Porter and placed him in the back of a cop car on the south side of Pittsburgh after the altercation, according to the Beaver County Times. The incident happened outside The Flats on Carson bar.

ESPN left a message with the Pittsburgh Police Department's public information office.

Porter coached in the Steelers' 30-12 AFC wild-card win over the Miami Dolphins.

Porter, who played eight of his 13 NFL seasons in Pittsburgh, is in his second season as the Steelers' outside linebackers coach.