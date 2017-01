Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers pulled off another miracle Hail Mary, their third in the past two seasons.

This time around, wide receiver Randall Cobb plucked Rodgers' bomb out of the air at the end of the first half, getting two feet in bounds behind the New York Giants' last line of defense.

Here's how photographers captured the throw, the catch and the celebration on Sunday.

