ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Quarterback Matthew Stafford says discussions about a contract extension with the Detroit Lions have not started yet and that whether a deal gets done in the offseason is not up to him.

"It's up to the people upstairs and the Fords and whether they want to or not," Stafford said Monday during Lions locker-room cleanout. "It's not on the forefront of my mind at the moment. Got a lot of things going on personally that are important to me, so I'll figure that out when I need to."

Editor's Picks Lions' season-ending losing streak shows there's much to work on The Lions made plenty of strides this season, but their wild-card loss to the Seahawks on Saturday that capped off a four-game losing streak was an all-too-familiar ending for Detroit.

Stafford's wife, Kelly, is pregnant, and they are expecting twin girls in the spring.

Stafford is eligible for a contract extension as 2017 marks the final year of his second deal with the Lions. Based on how the quarterback market is, a new contract could make Stafford, who is set to make $22 million next season, the richest player in the NFL.

He had one of the better seasons of his career in 2016, completing 65.3 percent of his passes for 4,327 yards with 24 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 93.3 passer rating.

Stafford, who turns 29 in February, didn't want to get into specifics about what he is looking for or what scenarios would need to happen for him to sign an extension.

"I'm not going to deal with hypotheticals, man," Stafford said. "If they come to me, they come to me. If they don't, they don't. I'll talk to you guys about it then."

Stafford still had a small splint on the top of his right middle finger. He said the finger, which was injured in Week 14, was not broken and reiterated that he won't need surgery.

Asked if the finger injury was a mallet injury, Stafford said, "Something like that, probably."

A mallet injury is an injury to the tendon that helps straighten the last joint on a finger and it keeps someone with the injury from being able to straighten it, according to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.