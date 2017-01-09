Seattle Seahawks running back C.J. Prosise will practice this week and has a chance of returning Saturday against the Atlanta Falcons, coach Pete Carroll said Monday.

"We don't know how he'll respond to the practice, but he is going to go," Carroll said on 710 ESPN Seattle's Brock and Salk show. "And we'll see how extensive that will be. And we'll just take it one day at a time and see. We would love to have him back, and we're ready to go. We'll have no problem fitting him in, and we'll look forward to that opportunity. But we can't get distracted by that because we don't know what's going to happen by Saturday."

Prosise has been sidelined since injuring his left shoulder in Week 11. The rookie carried the ball 30 times for 172 yards (5.73 YPC) in six games and caught 17 passes for 208 yards.

If he is able to play, Prosise would likely take over as the Seahawks' third-down back and rotate with Thomas Rawls on the early downs.

Meanwhile, Seahawks fullback Marcel Reece is questionable for the game with a foot injury.

"He got stepped on, and his foot was really sore during the game," Carroll said. "They thought maybe he had broken something. He did not. So we'll just see how he recovers this week."

Reece signed with the Seahawks before Week 14 and played 33 snaps as Seattle ran for 177 yards in their victory over the Detroit Lions on Saturday.