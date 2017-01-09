EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Jason Pierre-Paul played on a one-year, prove-it deal with the New York Giants this season. He doesn't plan on doing it again.

"I'm not playing on no one-year deal," Pierre-Paul said Monday, one day after the Giants' season-ending loss to the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs. "I've proved it. I've showed it. There is not really another guy like me out here doing it with 7½ fingers still."

Pierre-Paul, who had seven sacks in 12 games before undergoing sports hernia surgery, will be a free agent this offseason. He signed a one-year deal with the Giants last year, after a 2015 season in which he missed the first half of the season following a July 4 weekend fireworks accident that left his right hand severely injured.

The veteran defensive end was a different player in 2016, re-establishing himself as a consistent force against the run and as a pass rusher.

"My future is bright," he said. "[I] Just turned 28 years old."

The Giants have several decisions to make this offseason on their defense. Pierre-Paul, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and linebackers Kelvin Sheppard and Keenan Robinson are all set to become free agents.