Adam Schefter says Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is officially out of his walking boot and plans to be under center for Pittsburgh's divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs. (0:30)

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in an email that he is out of the walking boot on his right foot after an MRI on Monday showed "nothing severe."

Roethlisberger told the Post-Gazette's Ron Cook -- co-host of the Ben Roethlisberger Show on 93.7 The Fan -- that he aggravated an old foot fracture but "should be good to go" against the Kansas City Chiefs.

ESPN has confirmed that Roethlisberger avoided major damage and is still slated to start Sunday's AFC divisional round.

Roethlisberger was seen in the walking boot after the Steelers' 30-12, AFC wild-card win over the Miami Dolphins. Defensive end Cameron Wake appeared to roll over Roethlisberger's foot on a tackle attempt with around 4:30 left in the fourth quarter. Roethlisberger attempted a pass while on the move and was intercepted by cornerback Xavien Howard.

The Steelers quarterback was slow to get up but was on the field for the game's final play, a kneel-down. Coach Mike Tomlin did not list Roethlisberger among the Steelers who suffered an injury against the Dolphins.

"I love being out there with the guys," Roethlisberger said about remaining in the game while the Steelers were up three scores. Pittsburgh had taken running back Le'Veon Bell out of the game at that point.

Roethlisberger finished 13-of-18 passing for 197 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.