Quarterback Eli Manning said New York Giants teammate Odell Beckham Jr. has "got to back it up" if he continues to draw attention to himself.

Beckham and fellow receivers Victor Cruz and Sterling Shepard made headlines last week by vacationing in Miami on their day off to celebrate the Giants' victory over the Washington Redskins in the regular-season finale.

Beckham then struggled in Sunday's playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers, finishing with four catches for 28 yards and dropping key passes from Manning, including a potential touchdown in the first quarter.

"You've got to learn that the perception of things makes it different," Manning said Monday, less than 24 hours after the Giants' season-ending 38-13 loss in Green Bay. "You do things, you've got to back it up.

"I don't think [the Miami trip] had an impact on the game. I thought we had a great week of practice. Guys were making plays and running around and intense and focused and everything [was] good. Unfortunately, we just didn't have it yesterday."

Beckham did not speak to reporters Monday. He was calm and composed during his postgame news conference Sunday, saying "these are the learning experiences, as tough as they are."

But after speaking to the media, Beckham allegedly punched a hole in a wall outside the locker room, according to ESPN's Sal Paolantonio, who also saw Beckham banging his head against a door.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan and The Associated Press contributed to this report.