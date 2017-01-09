Field Yates reports on the latest with Steelers coach Joey Porter who was faces five separate charges after being arrested at a Pittsburgh bar just hours after the Steelers' win over the Dolphins. (1:08)

The Steelers have placed outside linebackers coach Joey Porter on leave following his arrest Sunday night outside a Pittsburgh bar.

"We are continuing to gather information concerning Sunday night's incident involving Joey Porter," Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said in a statement Monday. "We have been and will continue to be in communication with the NFL as is required by the Personal Conduct Policy. Pending further review, Joey Porter has been placed on leave. At this time, we will move forward with our preparations for the Divisional Round playoff game at Kansas City.

Hours after the Steelers' 30-12, AFC wild-card win over the Miami Dolphins, police said security guards at The Flats on Carson summoned a police officer who was working at a nearby restaurant "due to an unruly customer who was in the process of assaulting the doorman.''

Police said the officer stopped the assault and arrested the customer, who was later identified as Porter, 39, a former star player.

Porter was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. He is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. It is unclear if he has an attorney who can comment on the charges.

Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter was jailed Sunday night on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, according to Pittsburgh police. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Porter, who played eight of his 13 NFL seasons in Pittsburgh, is in his second season as the Steelers' outside linebackers coach.

He has had multiple run-ins with the law in the past, including a 2010 arrest for suspicion of drunken driving and an accusation of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest. Those charges, filed in his hometown of Bakersfield, California, were eventually dropped.

The Steelers will visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Information from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and The Associated Press contributed to this report.