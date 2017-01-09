Michele Steele reports that Packers WR Jordy Nelson may not be able to play in Green Bay's divisional round matchup against the Cowboys due to a rib injury he suffered against the Giants. (1:10)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson spent Sunday night in the hospital due to a rib injury suffered in Sunday's win over the New York Giants, but he was back at the team facility Monday, coach Mike McCarthy said.

McCarthy said that Nelson won't try to practice until Saturday.

"If he can't practice Saturday, then he won't play," McCarthy said of Sunday's playoff game at Dallas.

Nelson took a shot to the midsection from Giants safety Leon Hall after dropping a pass along the sideline. Nelson was doubled over in front of the Packers' bench before he was finally helped up and took a seat. Shortly after that, he was taken to the locker room for further examination.

His return was initially listed as questionable, but the Packers ruled him out shortly after halftime. Nelson had one catch for 13 yards before he departed.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Sunday that "it would be a huge loss for us" if Nelson were unable to play Sunday.

"But Geronimo [Allison] has been playing a lot for us and he's been playing effectively," Rodgers said. "Randall [Cobb] being back healthy -- you know I said this week in my press conference we're better with 18 [Cobb's jersey number] on the field. And he showed it tonight, made a ton of plays for us. He was excellent. And having him out there is going to help. But you know Geronimo is going to have to step up and play extended time if Jordy is going to be out."

Nelson caught 97 passes for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns in the regular season after missing all of 2015 because of a torn ACL in his right knee.