The Jacksonville Jaguars are planning to bring back Tom Coughlin as their executive vice president of football operations and hire Doug Marrone as their head coach, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jacksonville also will sign general manager Dave Caldwell to a two-year extension, sources told Schefter, meaning that Caldwell, Coughlin and Marrone all will have matching three-year deals with the Jaguars.

Marrone will be promoted after serving as the Jaguars' interim coach to finish the season. He went 1-1 following the firing of Gus Bradley in December.

The Jaguars finished 3-13 in 2016 -- their sixth straight losing season -- and have not made the playoffs since 2007.

Coughlin, 70, was the first head coach in Jaguars history. He guided Jacksonville to the 1996 and 1999 AFC Championship Games during his eight-year stint with the team.

Coughlin also spent 12 years as the head coach of the Giants and led New York to two Super Bowl championships. He stepped down from his post with the Giants after the 2015 season and worked as a senior adviser for the NFL this past year.

Marrone served as the Bills' coach in 2013 and 2014, going 15-17 -- including Buffalo's first winning season in 10 years in 2014 (9-7) -- before opting out of his contract after an ownership change. He was hired as the Jaguars' offensive line coach and an assistant coach for offense before the 2015 season.

Bradley hired Marrone to replace George Yarno, who was diagnosed with cancer. Yarno died in August 2016.

Marrone, 52, led Syracuse to a 25-25 record from 2009-12, which included a share of the Big East title in 2012. The Orange won two bowl games under Marrone, and their victory in the Pinstripe Bowl over Kansas State after the 2010 season was the program's first bowl victory since 2001.

That also was the first time Syracuse had posted a winning season since 2001.

Information from ESPN's Mike DiRocco contributed to this report.