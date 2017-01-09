HOUSTON -- Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and will return to practice on Tuesday.

Savage suffered the concussion early in the second quarter of the Texans' Week 17 loss to the Tennessee Titans. He was replaced in the game by former starting quarterback Brock Osweiler, who started Saturday's playoff win against the Oakland Raiders and was 14-of-25 for 168 yards and a touchdown.

Tom Savage is out of the concussion protocol and will return to practice ahead of the Texans' game against the Patriots. Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

In three games this season, Savage completed 63 percent of his passes for 461 yards. He did not throw a touchdown or an interception.

Savage was still in the concussion protocol for the wild-card round on Saturday, so Brandon Weeden served as the backup quarterback to Osweiler.