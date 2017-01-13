As the Dolphins prepared to play the Steelers in an AFC wild-card playoff game last Sunday, many fans found themselves looking back at the two teams' previous postseason meetings. And some of them found something that looks very odd, at least by today's standards: When the Dolphins and Steelers faced off in the 1972 AFC Championship Game at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh, one of the end zones had "Dolphins" printed in big unmistakable letters.

1972 AFC Championship Game, MIA vs PIT, was played in Pittsburgh but featured "Dolphins"in one end zone - in Steelers colors. (h/t @KevG163) pic.twitter.com/qMS32yWMnd — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) January 9, 2017

It's one thing for each team to get its own end zone at a neutral-site game, like the Super Bowl. But in a playoff game? For younger fans who have grown up with the "This is our house!" mentality of home-field advantage, any acknowledgment of the visiting team probably seems like sacrilege. But it was fairly common, or at least not unheard of, back in the 1970s and '80s. In addition, the visiting team's name was sometimes printed on the padding of one of the goalposts, and both teams' helmets were sometimes shown facing off near midfield.

Acknowledging the visiting team still happens in other sports. MLB stadiums, for example, will sometimes put the visiting team's name and/or logo on the top of the visiting dugout, or in the on-deck circle.

But in the NFL? Giving the road team pride of place on even a sliver of home turf seems unthinkable -- at least in 2017. But back in the day, it was a way for the hosts to be a gracious and to promote the greater good of the NFL. It was done for a surprisingly large number of games, including some famous ones. Here's a sampling:

• When the 49ers hosted the Cowboys in the 1971 NFC Championship Game, which was played at Kezar Stadium in San Francisco, one end zone featured the Cowboys' name and logo.

1970-71 NFC Championship Game - 49ers vs. Cowboys - was played in SF but featured Cowboys name/helmet in one end zone. pic.twitter.com/MTGqI8YN2e — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) January 10, 2017

• The Cowboys returned the favor a year later in the 1972 NFC Championship Game. Although the game was played in Dallas, one end zone featured a Niners-branded design.

1971-72 NFC Championship Game - 49ers vs. Cowboys - was played in Dallas but featured Niners design in one end zone. pic.twitter.com/SYH69ZFMZF — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) January 10, 2017 Uni Watch "Collector's Corner" columnist @brinkeguthrie attended 49ers/Cowboys playoff game in Dallas w/ Niners deisgn in one end zone. pic.twitter.com/FrHvqJi0in — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) January 10, 2017

• When the Chiefs hosted the Dolphins for a playoff game on Christmas Day 1971 -- a double-overtime marathon that's still the longest NFL game ever played -- both teams' helmets were shown at midfield.

Dolphins/Chiefs "Longest Game Ever Played," Xmas Day 1971 in KC, had both teams' helmet designs shown at midfield (h/t @PetePranica) pic.twitter.com/UamvYmDdVY — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) January 10, 2017

• When the Cowboys and Vikings faced off for the 1973 NFC Championship Game at Texas Stadium, the Vikings' name and helmet were shown in one end zone, and "Vikings" also appeared on that end zone's goalpost padding.

1973 NFC Championship Game - Vikings vs. Cowboys - was played in Dallas but had one Vikings-branded end zone. pic.twitter.com/K5Jr8jfxsk — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) January 10, 2017 Great shot of Texas Stadium roof in 1973 NFC Championship Game w/ Vikings design in one end zone (h/t @KevG163). pic.twitter.com/df4GV3yFwa — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) January 10, 2017

• For the Browns-Broncos 1987 AFC Championship Game in Cleveland -- the game now known for "The Drive" -- "Broncos" was printed in one end zone, a move that some Cleveland fans still blame for the outcome. (Interestingly, when the two teams had a rematch in Denver a year later, in the game that became known for "The Fumble," the Browns were not acknowledged in either end zone. Hmmmm.)

1986-87 AFC Championship Game - Browns vs. Broncos, aka "The Drive" - was in Cleveland but had "Broncos" in one end zone. pic.twitter.com/fdbJXdpSwP — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) January 10, 2017

There are additional examples in this SportsLogos.net discussion thread. And the phenomenon isn't limited to the NFL -- it has also popped up occasionally in college football. Back in the 1970s, for example, LSU would sometimes put the opposing school's abbreviation in one end zone. For a 1977 game against Alabama, "AU" was prominently featured at one end of the field (you can see the entire game here):

LSU would sometimes put opponents' initials in one end zone, like "UA" for this 1977 game vs. Alabama. pic.twitter.com/IaysoKv5SM — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) January 10, 2017

Perhaps even more unthinkable, the 1968 game between Michigan and Ohio State was played in Columbus but had a Wolverines design treatment in one end zone:

@UniWatch 1968 OSU-Michigan played in Ohio Stadium but north end zone had MICH in maize with 4 blue diamonds. pic.twitter.com/7lEjlHo0QB — andy (@FatAndy13) January 10, 2017

Another example, though maybe with an asterisk, was the 1995 Pigskin Classic, which featured Michigan and Virginia playing at the Big House in Ann Arbor. Technically speaking, this was designated as a neutral-site game, so "Virginia" was spelled out in one end zone (you can see the whole game here):

@uniwatch reminds me of time Michigan did this for the 1995 Pigskin Classic, formerly a neutral site game. pic.twitter.com/VRLcDUNecO — Russ Levine (@pudge44) January 9, 2017

It all seems a bit weird. Then again, Big Ten marching bands often play the visiting team's fight song, so why not acknowledge them on the field as well?

Over on the Uni Watch Blog, readers were recently asked how they would feel if their favorite team devoted one end zone to the visiting club. Reactions were split fairly evenly between "No way, not in our house!" and "That looks cool. They should go back to doing that!" But as several people pointed out, the real problem with having different team names in the end zones is that the two teams change directions each quarter, which raises a more existential question: Do you want to be driving toward your team-identified end zone, or do you want to defend that end zone and score in your opponent's end zone? Just another topic to debate while you're watching this weekend's playoff games.

Would you like to nominate a uniform or uni element to be showcased in a future Friday Flashback installment? Send your suggestions here

Paul Lukas thinks acknowledging your guests is the classy thing to do, plus it's more visually interesting. If you like this column, you'll probably like his Uni Watch Blog, plus you can follow him on Twitter and Facebook. Want to learn about his Uni Watch Membership Program, be added to his mailing list so you'll always know when a new column has been posted or just ask him a question? Contact him here.