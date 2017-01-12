LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Rams have decided on their new head coach, hiring 30-year-old Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay on Thursday.

McVay, who turns 31 on Jan. 24, will replace Jeff Fisher and become the youngest head coach since Art "Pappy" Lewis for the Cleveland Rams, who took the job in 1938 at 27 years old, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

"I am incredibly honored by this opportunity and I want to start by thanking Mr. [Stan] Kroenke and Kevin Demoff for their faith in me to lead the Los Angeles Rams as head coach," McVay said in a statement. "Collectively, we are committed to building a championship caliber team, and I'm excited to start that process and make our fans proud."

The Rams were so enthused with McVay that they agreed to hire him without first sitting down with Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, who was considered one of the favorites when the process began.

McVay has spent the past three years running the Redskins' offense and has been crucial in the development of quarterback Kirk Cousins. The Rams are hopeful that he can do the same with 2016 No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff and vastly improve a woeful offense that has gained the fewest yards in the NFL in each of the past two years.

"The accomplishments and success that he has rendered in less than a decade in our league are remarkable," Rams owner Stan Kroenke said in a statement. "I am confident in his vision to make a team a consistent winner and to ultimately bring a Super Bowl title home to Los Angeles."

McVay is the grandson of John McVay, a successful 49ers executive who presided over five Super Bowl-winning teams in the 1980s and '90s.

Sean McVay began his career as assistant wide receivers coach with the Buccaneers in 2008, during which time Demoff, the Rams' COO who led the head-coaching search, worked in the front office. McVay then coached receivers in the now-defunct United Football League in 2009 and joined the Redskins in 2010, progressing from assistant tight ends coach to offensive coordinator. In his three years as offensive coordinator, the Redskins gained the fifth-most yards in the NFL.

The Rams, who found out Thursday that they will be joined in L.A. by the Chargers, fired Fisher 13 games into his fifth season with the organization and finished 2016 with a 4-12 record.

McVay is younger than two of the Rams' players, defensive linemen William Hayes and Eugene Sims.

Lane Kiffin was 31 years old when the Oakland Raiders hired him in January 2007. That hire didn't go well, and McVay faces plenty of challenging work to snap the Rams out of their 12-year playoff drought.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.