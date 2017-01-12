The Miami Dolphins didn't take long to make a decision on their next defensive coordinator. About 24 hours after Vance Joseph left to become head coach of the Denver Broncos, Miami promoted linebackers coach Matt Burke into Joseph's former role.

"It's obviously an exciting moment personally and for the organization moving forward," Burke said Thursday on a conference call. "It's been a hectic few days. Since Sunday forward, everything kind of happened pretty quickly. So things will kind of sink in. But I'm really excited to get going and help this team move forward."

Second-year Dolphins head coach Adam Gase mentioned this week that continuity on his coaching staff was important, so it wasn't surprising that Gase chose to stay in-house to name his next defensive coordinator. Burke worked with Joseph in both Miami and with the Cincinnati Bengals and will keep the same defensive scheme and terminology.

Matt Burke will try to improve a Dolphins defense that finished 29th in the NFL in yards allowed this season. Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

"The decision behind this was Matt knows this defense inside and out," Gase said. "Him being with VJ (Joseph) for the amount of time that they were together in Cincinnati and then him coming along to the Dolphins last season was really big for us in the aspect that I really feel like we had two defensive coordinators on that side of the ball."

Burke has a lot of work ahead in fixing Miami's defense. It was an injured and inconsistent group that finished 29th in the NFL in yards allowed. The Dolphins lost defensive starters Reshad Jones, Isa Abdul-Quddus and Koa Misi to season-ending injuries.

Burke emphasized that he wants the Dolphins to be an "attacking defense," something he felt the team had started to build this season.

"Be aggressive, but we want to tailor our scheme to our players," he said. "It's always good when you play on your front foot than your back foot. So that's going to be out general philosophy."