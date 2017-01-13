Field Yates breaks down Anthony Lynn's recent moves around the NFL that ultimately landed him the new head coaching position with the Chargers. (1:07)

SAN DIEGO -- After a day spent in the team's new city introducing themselves to their new business partners, the Chargers have made their first big decision.

Editor's Picks Chargers hope Anthony Lynn can re-energize franchise With two Super Bowl rings from his playing days with Denver, Anthony Lynn is set to bring his reputation as a relatable motivator to the Chargers.

Chargers reveal plan to bolt for Los Angeles The Chargers on Thursday announced their plans to return to Los Angeles, where the team played its inaugural season in 1960 before moving to San Diego in 1961.

Tracking every NFL head-coaching search Here's everything you need to know about the head-coach openings throughout the NFL. 2 Related

The Chargers have agreed to a 4-year contract with former Buffalo Bills interim head coach Anthony Lynn to be their next head coach, a team source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lynn will be the Chargers' 16th head coach in franchise history and the team's first African-American head coach.

The 48-year-old Lynn was one of six candidates initially interviewed by the Chargers. The others included Sean McDermott, who was hired as the Bills' head coach, New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Mike Smith, Kansas City Chiefs special-teams coordinator Dave Toub, and Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin.

The Chargers plan to hire former Bills interim head coach Anthony Lynn as their next head coach, a team source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Lynn had served as a Bills assistant the past two seasons. AP Photo/Bill Wippert

Chargers director of football operations John Spanos kept the team's staff of assistants on hold after firing Mike McCoy two weeks ago. And it's said the Chargers would like to keep offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt to maintain continuity for quarterback Philip Rivers.

Lynn also interviewed for the Los Angeles Rams' and Bills' head-coaching vacancies. He was elevated from running backs coach to offensive coordinator in Buffalo two games into the 2016 season when then-head coach Rex Ryan fired offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Lynn then took over for Ryan for the final game of the season when Bills owner Terry Pegula fired Ryan.

A Texas native, Lynn played running back at Texas Tech and six seasons in the NFL, including stops with the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers. Lynn mostly has experience as a running backs coach in the league, including stints with Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns and New York Jets before landing in Buffalo.