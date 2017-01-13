LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Rams agreed to hire longtime NFL coach Wade Phillips to be their defensive coordinator on Thursday night, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Phillips, 69, will work under the 30-year-old Sean McVay, who was brought in earlier on Thursday to serve as the youngest NFL head coach in the Super Bowl era.
Phillips takes on the role vacated by Gregg Williams, who left to become defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns last week.
Phillips got his first NFL coaching job in 1976, 10 years before McVay was born.
Since then, he has spent 25 seasons as a defensive coordinator with seven different teams. He was also head coach of the Denver Broncos (1993 to '94), Buffalo Bills (1998 to 2000) and Dallas Cowboys (2007 to '10), and he served as interim coach for the New Orleans Saints (1985), Atlanta Falcons (2003) and Houston Texans (2013).
Phillips' most recent role came as the coordinator of a Broncos defense that was the backbone of a Super Bowl-winning team in 2015. His contract in Denver expired after the 2016 season and Phillips was reportedly getting set to interview with McVay's former team, the Redskins, where Phillips' son, Wes, currently coaches tight ends.
But the Rams swiped Phillips before that took place.
Phillips traditionally runs a 3-4 defense, but the Rams mainly used four defensive linemen and two linebackers under Williams this past season, while finishing 16th in DVOA.