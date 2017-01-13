Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter will return to the coaching staff for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Steelers president Art Rooney II announced the decision Friday in a statement, saying the team had reviewed the incident and expressing "great respect" for the City of Pittsburgh Police.

Porter said he was grateful for the opportunity to be back with the team.

"I regret that I was involved in an incident that could have been a distraction to our team," Porter said in a statement. "Most importantly, I regret that I touched the police officer and I sincerely apologize for that action. Thankfully, no one was injured."

Pittsburgh outside linebackers coach Joey Porter was arrested and jailed hours after the Steelers' playoff win against Miami on Sunday. He will return to the sideline this weekend against the Chiefs. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Porter was arrested Sunday following an alleged altercation outside a bar hours after the team's playoff win over the Miami Dolphins. In his criminal complaint, Officer Paul Abel contended that Porter grabbed both his wrists and wouldn't let go after Abel intervened in a dispute between Porter and a bouncer who refused to let Porter into a bar.

District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr. announced Thursday that all but the two least serious charges would be dropped.

Zappala said that, after viewing surveillance video, he decided to drop charges of aggravated assault involving a police officer and a simple assault charge for allegedly picking up the bouncer, as well as charges of resisting arrest and defiant trespass.

"The only charges supported by the video are summary disorderly conduct and summary public drunkenness," Zappala said.

Those two remaining citations each carry fines up to $500 and 90 days in jail.

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.