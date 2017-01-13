The NFL has delayed the start time for Sunday's AFC divisional playoff game between the Steelers and Chiefs, citing public safety concerns due to inclement weather in Kansas City.

The game, which originally was scheduled to start at 1:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, will begin at 8:20 p.m. ET, the league announced Friday.

"Moving the game from the original 1:05 p.m. ET start time will provide local authorities more time to clear roads in the area as the weather is expected to improve throughout Sunday," the NFL said in a statement.

"The decision to make this time change was made in consultation with state and local officials as well as the Chiefs and the Steelers."