Colts owner Jim Irsay pursued Jon Gruden to become Indianapolis' head coach, but the Monday Night Football analyst resisted the overtures, league sources told ESPN.

Gruden intends to remain in the television booth, sources said, in part because of the coaching restrictions of the NFL's collective bargaining agreement.

He has denied any discussions with Irsay, saying: "I know nothing. I've told people I'm not coaching. I'm a broadcaster. I'm not a coach."

Gruden previously resisted exploratory calls this offseason from the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams, sources said.

Irsay's run at Gruden is another sign of the state of his feeling toward the organization. Team sources recently said Irsay was "very unhappy" with Indianapolis' performance this season, when the Colts went 8-8 and missed the playoffs for the second straight season.