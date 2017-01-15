Doc Rivers shares the advice he would give to the Chargers with the team moving to Los Angeles and says there's enough room for them in the city. (0:56)

LOS ANGELES -- The Chargers' first public presentation in their new city didn't go over so well Saturday.

During their game with the Lakers, the Clippers showed the new Los Angeles Chargers logo on the video screen and the Staples Center crowd promptly booed.

After a few seconds, the screen cut to Chargers tight end Jeff Cumberland, who was also booed as he avoided looking up.

Chargers CEO and president Dean Spanos announced Thursday that the team would move to Los Angeles after 56 seasons in San Diego. The team will play home games the next two seasons at the 30,000-seat StubHub Center in Carson, California.

Spanos, his wife, Susie, and two sons, John and AG, were in attendance at Saturday's NBA game. Dean Spanos said he had received a warm reception in Los Angeles.

"It really is great to be here," Spanos told Fox Sports Prime Ticket during an in-game interview. "Everybody's been so nice in welcoming me, my family, the Chargers. We're really looking forward to this season."

Following a 113-97 victory over the Lakers, Clippers coach Doc Rivers was asked if he had any advice for the Chargers as they deal with a polarizing reception in Los Angeles, which welcomed back the Rams last year.

"Well, win," Rivers said. "I don't think there's a [No.] 1 or 2 team yet. I think that the first team that wins will be the first team that wins, if you know what I mean. That would be my only advice. It's good to have them here. You never want anybody to leave a city, but this is a big city, and I think we can handle it.

"There's enough room for two basketball teams," Rivers continued. "We have a lot of Clippers fans, and there's a lot of Lakers fans. There are two soccer teams. There are two football teams. I guess there are two baseball teams, even though they're not both in L.A. There's enough room. So it'll be great. We have to something to do on all weekends. That's nice."