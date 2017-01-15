ATLANTA -- Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett went off on a reporter in the locker room following Seattle's 36-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC divisional round Saturday.

Bennett did not appreciate a question suggesting the Seahawks' pass rush struggled to get to Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

"We got a lot of pressure," Bennett said, according to The Seattle Times. "He threw the ball really fast. There was some busted stuff going on, so obviously you don't know football. He threw the ball pretty fast. He did his thing. We rushed as good as we could. Don't point and say we didn't do what we needed to do, OK? Don't do that."

Ryan completed 26 of 37 passes for 338 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. The Seahawks had three sacks and eight quarterback hits in the game.

"Don't tell me I didn't do my job, m-----f-----," Bennett added. "Get the f--- out of my face. Like I said, get out of my face. Don't play with me. Don't play with me. I just put my heart on the f---ing field."

Bennett continued his expletive-laden tirade before adding, "Try me again, see what happens."

Bennett had three tackles (two for loss), a sack and a quarterback hit.