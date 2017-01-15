Dion Lewis opens the scoring for the Patriots with a 13-yard receiving touchdown and follows it up with a 98-yard kickoff return touchdown later in the first quarter. In the fourth, Lewis punches in a 1-yard rushing touchdown to extend the Patriots' lead. (1:01)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Patriots running back Dion Lewis became the first player in NFL history to score rushing, receiving and kickoff return touchdowns in a playoff game, as he was a top performer in Saturday night's 34-16 win over the Texans in an AFC divisional-round matchup.

Rookie Tyreek Hill of the Chiefs accomplished the feat during the regular season, but prior to that, the last player to do so in a game was Gale Sayers in 1965.

The Patriots turned to Lewis as their primary running back Saturday night, as he started ahead of LeGarrette Blount. At halftime, he was charted on the field for 14 snaps compared to just eight for Blount.

Lewis, just as he did in 2015 before tearing his left ACL in early November, has provided a big spark to the Patriots since coming off the physically unable to perform list on Nov. 20.

Going back to last season, the Patriots haven't lost when Lewis has been in the lineup, going 15-0.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, Lewis is just the third player in NFL playoff history to have a receiving touchdown and a kickoff return touchdown in the same game. The others were Dante Hall (Chiefs) in the 2003 divisional playoffs against the Colts and Jacoby Jones (Ravens) in Super Bowl XLVII against the 49ers.

The Patriots will play in their NFL-record sixth straight AFC Championship Game next Sunday against either the Chiefs or Steelers.