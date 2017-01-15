Signed by the Seattle Seahawks just before the playoffs, return specialist Devin Hester said Saturday's divisional-round loss to the Atlanta Falcons would be his last game.

If so, the 34-year-old went out in style.

He returned five kickoffs for 194 yards, including a 78-yarder, in Seattle's 36-20 loss. His most dynamic play was an 80-yard punt return, but it was called back by a holding penalty.

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

"We were prepared for it, and he still made some terrific plays," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said.

Now, retirement looms.

"I told my wife that this is pretty much my last year," Hester said.