Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers just lit up the Dallas Cowboys for 356 yards, two touchdowns, clutch throw after clutch throw, and an upset win in one of the most thrilling NFL playoff games ever.

We asked nine ESPN.com NFL writers a simple question:

Is Rodgers the best football player on the planet?

Here are their answers:

Matt Bowen, NFL writer: Yes, Rodgers is unique, a quarterback who takes over critical moments with his enormous and versatile skill set at the position. And that elevates the play of everyone around him.

John Clayton, senior NFL writer: When the Packers were 4-6, Rodgers looked human and coach Mike McCarthy had to defend his quarterback. Now, the football gods have blessed Rodgers with an incredible run, and he's the baddest man on the planet -- which fits someone with three Hail Mary completions over the past year and change.

Dan Graziano, national NFL Insider: Yes, because he's the best at so many things. He's the most accurate, the most clutch, the most confident, the most calm player at the most important position, superior at the shortest passes as well as the longest (Hail Mary) and delivering right now in the biggest games against the best opponents.

Sheil Kapadia, NFL Nation writer: Yes. Even when the opponent has the perfect coverage called on a given play, Rodgers' ability to buy time and make high degree-of-difficulty completions is unmatched. Sometimes, it feels like he is making "heat-check" throws just to test the limits of what he's capable of.

Michael Rothstein, NFL Nation writer: Rodgers has been amazing over the past two months and is a big reason the Packers are a game away from the Super Bowl, but I'm hesitant to say he's the best player on the planet. There are so many varied skill sets in football and because of that, I'm going to go with a guy who did it all this season, Arizona's dynamic David Johnson, who had a league-best 2,118 yards from scrimmage (1,239 rushing, 879 receiving) and 20 touchdowns, doing more seemingly with at least a little bit less around him every single week.

Mike Sando, senior NFL writer: Yes. Rodgers is the most dynamic, creative and skilled player at the most valuable position. I'm not sure Muhammad Ali could have danced in the pocket (and out of it) with as much panache.

Kevin Seifert, national NFL writer: Yes. When an already-elite player takes his game to "out-of-his-mind" status, no one can compare. Rodgers was a Hall of Fame player before this season -- and he's never played better.

Aaron Schatz, editor-in-chief of Football Outsiders: Yes, because no other quarterback can do the things he can do even if things around him break down. He scrambles out of pass pressure if an offensive lineman fails, and he hits receivers who can barely get open in tiny windows.

Field Yates, NFL Insider: Yes. Rodgers' skill set is as broad as there is for any quarterback in football. He makes the difficult throws look effortless and his level of play rises in moments of great consequence.