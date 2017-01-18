Coach of the year in every NFL division

Which head coach had the more impressive season in the AFC East: The one who led his team to an NFL-record eighth consecutive division title or the one who exceeded expectations in his first year at the helm of an NFL team?

NFL Nation reporters voted on a coach of the year in all eight divisions. The results are below. Click the links for each division to view the complete answers.

Other divisional awards: Comeback player of the year | Best rookie

AFC East

Tie: Bill Belichick, New England Patriots; Adam Gase, Miami Dolphins

Navigating through the first four games without Tom Brady and going 3-1 reflected a job well done by Belichick and his staff. Overall, the Patriots finished 14-2. One of the key changes this season has come in the area of health and wellness, as the Patriots have made some notable changes to improve in this area, and the results are evident.

But while Belichick went 3-1 without Brady, Gase went 10-6 with Ryan Tannehill and Matt Moore. That could top Belichick on the degree-of-difficulty scale. Gase encountered early turbulence with a 1-4 start, but he managed to change the culture of a perennial also-ran in his first season. The Dolphins made the playoffs for the first time since 2008, and they did it with less-than-elite talent. Read the full vote.

AFC North

Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers

John Harbaugh did a nice job increasing the Ravens' win total by three games from the previous season, but not many NFL coaches handled the back end of the schedule quite like Tomlin, who has lost one December game in the past three seasons. Considering the Steelers' 4-5 start, Tomlin's job of regrouping the Steelers to secure seven straight regular-season wins is commendable. Defense is Tomlin's specialty, and a rebuilt unit held opponents to around 17 points per game over those last seven weeks. Read the full vote.

AFC South

Tie: Mike Mularkey, Tennessee Titans; Bill O'Brien, Houston Texans

Mularkey's 2-7 record in 2015 as the Titans' interim coach made him a questionable hire, but it paid dividends this season. He had an 18-39 record as a head coach heading into his first full season as the coach of the Titans, but they went 9-7 this season and were one victory away from their first AFC South championship since 2008. If the Titans continue their development, they could end the Texans' streak of back-to-back division titles next season.

But while Mularkey has the Titans headed in the right direction, O'Brien led the Texans to their second straight AFC South title, despite not having J.J. Watt (back) -- the premier defensive player in the league -- for most of the season and having inconsistent quarterback play from Brock Osweiler. What the Texans lacked on offense, they made up on defense, as they finished first in the NFL in that category. Read the full vote.

AFC West

Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

Hey, Kool-Aid? Reid, who in his complete red getup and stalking manner resembles the drink's smiley-faced mascot, has been anything but refreshing for the rest of the division -- or the league, for that matter. All Reid has done since arriving in Kansas City in 2013 is average nearly 11 victories, including a 12-4 mark to win the division this season after sweeping the Raiders. In fact, the Chiefs have won 22 of their past 26 regular-season games dating to last season, some by the flukiest of circumstances. Think Eric Berry's pick-two to beat the Falcons or the Broncos trying and missing a 124-yard field goal (give or take 62 yards) in the Denver cold in overtime. Read the full vote.

NFC East

Jason Garrett, Dallas Cowboys

Even though Dallas has the conference's best record, there could be some debate between Garrett and Giants coach Ben McAdoo. But Garrett was able to get the Cowboys out of their 4-12 abyss from 2015 and lead them to a 13-3 record. There is a lot the head coach of the Cowboys has to deal with, considering owner/general manager Jerry Jones' approach, but Garrett dealt with the loss of quarterback Tony Romo and several other starters -- including offensive tackle Tyron Smith, cornerback Orlando Scandrick and receiver Dez Bryant -- and did not flinch. He relied on two rookies, quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott, to carry big roles and also did not flinch. As good as Garrett was in 2014, when the Cowboys went 12-4, he was better in 2016. Read the full vote.

NFC North

Mike McCarthy, Green Bay Packers

The talk of McCarthy being on the hot seat when the Packers were 4-6 was ridiculous. Would you really make a coaching change with someone who had made the playoffs in seven straight seasons? Well, there's no talk of that silliness now that the Packers not only made the playoffs for an eighth straight year but also advanced to the NFC Championship Game. McCarthy successfully dealt with a rash of injuries at cornerback and running back, without much help from the personnel department. Read the full vote.

NFC South

Dan Quinn, Atlanta Falcons

In just his second season, Quinn established a winning culture by emphasizing a "brotherhood" with his players. He reorganized the locker room so all the players were mixed together, rather than by position group or jersey number. The philosophies led to a tighter-knit group that truly believed it could overcome any obstacle. Quinn taught his team to overcome adversity, such as when top cornerback Desmond Trufant was lost to season-ending pectoral surgery. Former first-round pick Vic Beasley Jr. developed into a force at linebacker under the tutelage of the defensive-minded Quinn. Four rookie starters on defense developed into impact players, assisted by good coaching. Quinn's hands-on approach, which including lining up against receivers in practice and running down in special-teams coverage, resonated with his players. Read the full vote.

NFC West

Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks

It wasn't his greatest coaching job, but Carroll gets the nod by default. The Seahawks won the NFC West. And they have advanced to at least the divisional round of the playoffs in six of Carroll's seven years in Seattle. Russell Wilson battled through three different injuries. The Seahawks lost All-Pro safety Earl Thomas in Week 13. And cornerback Richard Sherman had multiple sideline outbursts that Carroll had to manage. But the Seahawks still managed to win 10 games. And they will once again be the favorites to win the division going into 2017. Read the full vote.