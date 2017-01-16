FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott wants the NFL's investigation into domestic violence claims that were not pursued by legal authorities to end.

"I do want closure," Elliott told reporters after the Cowboys' 34-31 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. "I would rather it not drag on this long. If there was something to find, which there's not, they would've found it by now. The police did a very thorough investigation. I will tell you this -- it just seems like they're dragging their feet right now. Who knows, man? I'm just ready for it to end."

Elliott played his rookie season under the cloud of suspicion regarding a domestic violence incident involving a former girlfriend last July, and the NFL's investigation has not yet concluded. League sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter the NFL has submitted follow-up questions to Elliott within the last month, and Elliott is still in the process of responding.

A player does not have to be charged in the legal system to be suspended by the NFL for a violation of the personal conduct policy.

Over the summer, Elliott's ex-girlfriend posted pictures of her bruised arms on Instagram and tagged Elliott, sparking an investigation that has lasted all season. Police in Aventura, Florida, were also called to Elliott's apartment in February to investigate an altercation involving the same woman, according to a report by USA Today Sports.