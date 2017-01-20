The offensive MVP in every NFL division

Who was the most valuable offensive player in the AFC South this season: DeMarco Murray or Andrew Luck? NFL Nation reporters voted on the offensive MVP in all eight divisions.

The results are below. Click the links for each division to view the complete answers.

Other divisional awards: Defensive MVP | Coach of the year | Comeback player of the year | Best rookie

AFC East

Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

A candidate for NFL MVP, Brady set the NFL record for touchdown-to-interception ratio (28-to-2) and was a big part of the Patriots smashing the NFL record for fewest interceptions in a season (two). The previous mark was five. Read the full vote.

AFC North

Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Bell was clearly the division's most dominant player this season. He carried the Steelers for stretches, averaging 27 carries per game over his past eight games. He owns single-game franchise rushing records in the regular season and postseason. Bell was a top-five playmaker leaguewide in 2016. Read the full vote.

AFC South

Tie: DeMarco Murray, RB, Tennessee Titans; Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis Colts

Murray was the tone-setter on the best offense in the AFC South, doing the best job of establishing a reliable identity. And he gained 343 more offensive yards than Colts running back Frank Gore and scored 12 touchdowns, four more than Gore.

But the Titans could do fine without Murray, because they still have Marcus Mariota and promising rookie running back Derrick Henry. The same couldn't be said about the Colts. That's why Luck tied with Murray for the division MVP. Luck completed a career-high 63.5 percent of his passes, finished fifth in the league in touchdowns (31) and eighth in passing yards (4,240). He was the NFL's most-improved passer, according to Pro Football Focus. Read the full vote.

AFC West

Derek Carr, QB, Oakland Raiders

Those who question how "valuable" Carr was to the Raiders' fortunes need only look at how Oakland played after he went down with a broken fibula in his right leg in the fourth quarter of Game 15. Shell-shocked, Oakland was outscored by a combined 62-20 following Trent Cole rolling over Carr's leg and the once-prolific offense became a shell of itself under Matt McGloin and Connor Cook, as the Raiders lost consecutive games for the first time this season. "Obviously, when you lose an MVP, it takes a toll," Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack said. And after passing for 3,937 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions for a passer rating of 96.7, Carr, who had seven comeback victories in the fourth quarter or overtime, epitomized "valuable" not just for the Raiders or the AFC West but also for the entire league. Read the full vote.

NFC East

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

It's a quarterback-driven league, but Elliott made Dak Prescott's job easier, not the other way around. Yes, Elliott had an offensive line that featured three Pro Bowlers, but he changed the dynamic of the Cowboys' offense in 2016. Darren McFadden was solid behind the same line in 2015, but there was a vast difference with Elliott. He picked up the "dirty" yards and hit the big plays. He wore down defenses late in games. He also set team rookie records in yards (1,631) and touchdowns (15) -- and he did it in 15 games and after a 51-yard performance in the opener. Read the full vote.

NFC North

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

You can't ignore Rodgers' shaky start, which will probably prevent him from becoming the NFL's MVP, but no one played better down the stretch. He closed the regular season with a streak of 245 consecutive passes without an interception, and in the final six games -- all victories -- he threw 15 touchdowns and no interceptions. He led the NFL in touchdown passes (40) and played through a calf injury late in the season to lead the Packers back to the playoffs. Read the full vote.

NFC South

Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons

The All-Pro quarterback and likely NFL MVP fell just 56 yards shy of becoming the sixth quarterback in NFL history to reach 5,000 yards in a single season. Ryan completed 69.9 percent of his passes and averaged 9.26 yards per attempt. Besides his franchise single-season record 4,944 passing yards, Ryan also threw for a Falcons-record 38 touchdowns, while throwing just seven interceptions. Ryan set another franchise record with 503 passing yards in a 48-33 win over Carolina. His numbers speak volumes. So do the Falcons' 11-5 record and NFC South title. Read the full vote.

NFC West

David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals

When a player is in the conversation for NFL MVP and offensive player of the year, he's more than likely his division's offensive MVP. In this case, Johnson was a runaway. He led the NFL in yards from scrimmage -- with 2,118 -- and 20 touchdowns. Johnson set franchise records for touchdowns in a season and rushing touchdowns in a season. He also established a new league standard for consecutive 100-yard games from scrimmage to start a season, with 15. On top of all that, Johnson was responsible for 36.1 percent of the Cardinals' total offense -- the highest percentage in the league. Read the full vote.