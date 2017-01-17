Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on Tuesday apologized for the language he used in a postgame speech Sunday but said Antonio Brown was "selfish" to post the video which caught his comments on social media.
Tomlin called his comments "regrettable" and said he takes the opportunity as a role model/parent seriously.
He also had harsh words for Brown for filming in the postgame locker room and posting it on Facebook Live.
"It was foolish of him to do that. It was selfish of him to do that. It was inconsiderate of him to do that," he said.
Tomlin will punish Brown in-house and said he hopes he grows from this.