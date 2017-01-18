HOUSTON -- Texans head coach Bill O'Brien will take over the playcalling duties on offense next season, as the team won't hire an offensive coordinator to replace George Godsey, sources confirmed to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

On Monday, the Texans announced that they "mutually agreed to part ways" with Godsey after his three seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under O'Brien. Sean Ryan will move from coaching wide receivers to coaching quarterbacks.

The news was first reported by the Houston Chronicle.

Godsey called plays for the Texans through the first three games before O'Brien took over after the Texans' 27-0 loss to the New England Patriots. Later in the season, O'Brien said the playcalling had been split between him and Godsey.

Though the Texans won the AFC South for the second consecutive season, Houston's offense struggled. The Texans scored more than two offensive touchdowns only twice in 18 games this season, and they scored just 23 offensive touchdowns during the regular season.

In quarterback Brock Osweiler's first season with the team, he completed 59 percent of his passes for 2,957 yards with 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. His play improved in the Texans' first playoff game, but in their loss to the Patriots in the divisional round, he threw three interceptions.

Ryan joined the Texans last year and spent the previous nine seasons on the New York Giants' coaching staff.