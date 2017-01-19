FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones participated in Wednesday's walkthrough, but he didn't practice after aggravating a toe injury, coach Dan Quinn said.

Quinn on Monday said Jones would be limited throughout the week but would be "ready to rock'' for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers. Jones first injured the toe in a Week 13 loss to Kansas City, then played a season low 58 percent of the snaps and did not finish last week's 36-20 victory against the Seattle Seahawks because of the injury.

When asked if Jones would return to practice Thursday, Quinn said the team could follow the same plan -- walkthrough with no practice.

Jones led the Falcons with 1,409 receiving yards on 83 catches during the regular season despite missing two games. He tied with Taylor Gabriel for the team lead with six touchdown receptions.

Quinn also said Gabriel (foot), defensive tackle Jonathan Babineaux (shoulder) and rookie strong safety Keanu Neal (foot) would be limited Wednesday. Gabriel just returned to the lineup off a toe/ankle injury.