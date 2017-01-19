GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Jordy Nelson isn't the only injury concern among the Packers' receiving corps.

Davante Adams' status for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Falcons is in question after he injured his left ankle in the fourth quarter of last weekend's divisional playoff win over the Cowboys.

Coach Mike McCarthy said Adams will be held out of practice for most of the week and instead will work with the group of players rehabbing injuries. When asked about his level of concern regarding Adams' availability for Sunday, McCarthy said, "We'll see."

"I'm curious to see him move," McCarthy said. "I don't think he'll practice till Saturday."

Adams had five catches for 76 yards against Dallas before Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr rolled on Adams' left ankle. Adams returned to the game with the ankle heavily taped but did not catch another pass.

Nelson, who did not play against the Cowboys because of the broken ribs he suffered in the wild-card win over the New York Giants, also will work with the rehab group, McCarthy said. A source told ESPN on Tuesday that Nelson is still considered a long shot to play, although Nelson said Wednesday he is getting better.

Nelson was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and said all he did was catch a few passes.

Asked about his odds of playing Sunday, Nelson said he didn't know.

"It's obviously a long ways away," he said. "I've improved every day. Hopefully, that continues."

Nelson did call the injury "the worst pain I've ever felt." He said the decision to play will be a combination of pain tolerance, being functional and medical clearance.

"I've never played receiver with broken ribs, either," Nelson said. "We'll find out, hopefully. You can't, I don't know if you can prepare, it's one of those things that you'll figure out when you get out there. If it happens, we'll see how it goes. But right now I'm just focused on getting back to full motion and doing everything and seeing if we can get that opportunity, and it would be a great chance to have."

Nelson and Adams were the Packers' top two receivers during the regular season. Nelson had a team-best 97 catches for 1,257 yards and an NFL-best 14 touchdown catches. Adams set career highs with 75 catches for 997 yards and 12 TDs.

"We've won without them before," Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. "We'd like to have them out there, but we'll see what happens."

Two other receivers, Geronimo Allison (hamstring) and Jeff Janis (quad), also were on the injury report Wednesday. Allison did not practice; Janis was limited.

Randall Cobb and Trevor Davis were the only Packers wideouts not listed on the injury report.

Safety Morgan Burnett (thigh), meanwhile, also will work with the rehab group after he dropped out of Sunday's game, but cornerback Quinten Rollins (concussion) is expected to increase his workload in practice this week and could be cleared.

The Packers also got good news on starting tackles Bryan Bulaga and David Bakhtiari. Both were hobbling around by the end of the Cowboys game, but McCarthy said he expected them to practice in a limited fashion.