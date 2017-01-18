PITTSBURGH -- Steelers rookie safety Sean Davis said he was fined about $24,000 for his helmet-to-helmet hit to Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley that resulted in an unnecessary roughness penalty Sunday.

Because Davis is a first-time offender, he would be fined a total of $24,309 for the play, per NFL rules.

"The penalty -- I wasn't trippin' about the penalty, man. It happened," Davis said. "I'm sorry I hit him in the head, I'm not apologizing for it. That's football. I dislodged the ball; I did my job. I wasn't aiming at his head with my head. I was trying to hit him with my shoulder pad. He just fell into it, how I see it. But I did my job; we won the game. That's that."

Davis said he plans to appeal the fine and doesn't think he could have prevented the play from happening.

"I couldn't have done anything different, especially in the red zone. I'm forced to tackle high. If I tackle low, there's a chance of him falling on top of me into the end zone," he said.

The Chiefs converted on third-and-9 because of the penalty and scored a few plays later. After the Chiefs' successful two-point conversion to tie the game at 18 was negated by an Eric Fisher holding penalty, their next attempt failed because of Davis' pass breakup in the end zone.

The Steelers ran out the clock and won the game 18-16.